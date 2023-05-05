A current photo of J.K. Ralston's renowned painting entitled 'A Herd Swims the Yellowstone' on a wall in the Jordan Inn. The painting is 33 feet in length and was finished and adhered to the back wall of the Jordan Inn bar in 1950, as shown by Ralston's signature.
A photo taken in 1954 of Ralston’s painting in the Jordan Inn.
Photo courtesy of SDI Architects + Design
Three months since it was determined a 33-foot-long painting by a well-known Montana artist within the dilapidated Jordan Inn was still intact and worth saving, interested parties will soon converge on Glendive to collectively discuss strategies to move forward. So far, efforts to have it removed and restored are proving difficult.
Following the publication of a preliminary architectural report (PAR) by SDI Architects + Design out of Miles City released on Feb. 1 of this year, renowned Montana artist J.K. Ralston’s painting on the wall behind the Jordan Inn bar, titled ‘A Herd Swims the Yellowstone,’ was determined to have minimal damage.
As a result, Ralston’s granddaughter A’Lisa Scott came forward to garner community support to see to it that the painting is removed and restored in order to preserve the piece of Eastern Montana history.
In an interview on April 28, Scott said she plans to hold a meeting in Glendive during the first week of June with a few people in the Greater Glendive area who have also since taken an interest in saving Ralston’s painting.
“I’m hopefully going to have a handful of people and myself and my husband meet and just talk about the importance of saving the painting and what we can do,” she said.
Scott intends to meet with Eastern Plains Economic Development Community and Agriculture Development Specialist Terra Burman; Executive Director of the Water Works Museum in Miles City Jenn Hall Tooke; and owner of Miles City Sanitation Kelly Reid, who is also associated with the Range Rider Museum in Miles City. She noted the group will likely not exceed 10 people in order to effectively create a plan to acquire the painting.
“It’s just a very informal meeting just to get some idea about maybe a letter that we would write Mrs. (Mary) Marks in hopes that she would talk to people that actually want to acquire the painting,” Scott said. “That (letter) might give her some stimulus to do so.”
Marks is the owner of the Jordan Inn following the passing of her husband Steve Marks in May of last year. Local residents Paul and Andrew Sturlaugson serve as the local owner-representatives who manage the property.
Paul Sturlaugson said he put Scott in contact with Marks and has no further involvement in the matter.
“I have nothing to do with it,” he said. “Either way, I have talked to her and got her in touch with Mary ... I don’t know where it’s going and I don’t have a vote.”
Scott noted she has made an effort to make contact with Marks regarding her grandfather’s painting, however has not received any response.
Tooke explained her interest in the matter stems from her position at the Water Works Museum, as well as a drive to preserve works of art such as Ralston’s painting in the Jordan Inn.
“I’m interested as the director in exploring ways to preserve it and kind of assembling some of our group, talking to other interested parties and really just beginning a discussion on ... the possibilities here because there are some barriers,” Tooke said. “It’s clearly a really important part of Southeast Montana history and culture and Montana ... so it’s clearly, to me, worth saving.”
“There’s just a real commitment to preserving pieces of artwork like this so that the story of what Eastern Montana isn’t lost because older buildings are not being taken care of,” Scott noted. “I really want to use the power of the press to help us get our message out there and, you know, kind of let the Marks family and the foundation know that we’re not messing around about this.”
In light of conversations with Tooke, Scott is continually finding there is more interest in preserving the painting than was originally thought when she originally started researching possible ways to do so.
“This is very important to many people, and ... you just can’t leave a painting like that in a dilapidated building and think everything is going to be okay,” she said. “I think that the more that there are community members involved instead of just the granddaughter who doesn’t want her grandpa’s stuff destroyed ... we’ll have more power because then it’s a community problem and it’s a history problem for the Marks family.”
“I think that everybody would benefit from being able to see this piece restored and somewhere where it can be displayed,” Tooke noted. “We definitely have a lot of interest in helping her however we can.”
Scott originally had a plan to have the painting removed as soon as possible, however doing so is proving more difficult than was anticipated, due to it residing on property under private ownership. Nonetheless, she remains optimistic to find a way to get it removed as early as summer or fall of this year.
“Even though it’s not staying on the timeline that I put out in January, it’s still not that far away from being possibly taken out of there by late summer, early fall, if I can get (the Marks’) to talk to me,” she said.
Although spearheading the effort herself, now in conjunction with local partners, Scott made sure to attribute the ever-growing interest in the matter solely to her uncle from Culbertson, Bob Ralston, who notified her of the current state of J.K.’s 33-foot-long piece of artwork.
“This wouldn’t have happened if Bob Ralston hadn’t come to Glendive and peered in the window and saw the painting,” she said. “I wouldn’t have done any of this if he wouldn’t have called me and told me of his fear that the painting was not in a good place.”