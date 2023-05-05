Three months since it was determined a 33-foot-long painting by a well-known Montana artist within the dilapidated Jordan Inn was still intact and worth saving, interested parties will soon converge on Glendive to collectively discuss strategies to move forward. So far, efforts to have it removed and restored are proving difficult.

Following the publication of a preliminary architectural report (PAR) by SDI Architects + Design out of Miles City released on Feb. 1 of this year, renowned Montana artist J.K. Ralston’s painting on the wall behind the Jordan Inn bar, titled ‘A Herd Swims the Yellowstone,’ was determined to have minimal damage.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com