HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte made it clear in his second State of the State address that Montana’s 68th Legislature should focus on giving families the ability to be more involved in the decisions that affect their child's education.

“Too often throughout our country, we’ve seen education bureaucrats fighting to keep parents out of their kid’s education. Let’s be clear – government should never stand between parents and their kid’s education,” Gianforte said. “Every parent knows each child is unique. Let’s ensure each child’s education best meets his or her individual needs.”

Caven Wade is a student reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. He can be reached at caven.wade@umontana.edu.