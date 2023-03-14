It was good to be home for a few days and seeing the friendly faces in Eastern Montana. I get a lot of emails and phone calls from my constituents in SD18. The large majority are in support of how I vote.
There are a small few who are not.
When I ran for senate, I swore to uphold the constitution. My life is guided by my faith in God and the moral principles He has set. I use these as my guide when I am voting.
Governor Gianforte is going to have a bill signing Monday, March 13, 2023, to sign a group of bills including $270 Million in property tax and $480 Million in income tax rebates. He is going to sign these and other bills giving tax breaks and paying off debt. These bills have passed through both houses.
Being done with transmittal we are getting back to normal. Committees and floor sessions schedules will be filled up. I look forward to continuing to work for freedom for the people of Montana in the second half of the session.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look up the text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.
Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.