This Week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed the House on a party line vote following a day-long floor session. House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that was proposed by Democrats. The budget brings a good balance between the taxpayers’ pocketbook and the need of critical services for Montanans. We have all felt the impact of Bidenflation and House Republicans did good work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during this time. HB2 continues to address the critical state-funded needs and services that the people of Montana expect in the future.

On Thursday we heard SB99, which is “Provide for a Youth Health Protection Act”. Following a robust discussion, the bill passed second and third readings 65-45.