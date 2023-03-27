This Week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed the House on a party line vote following a day-long floor session. House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that was proposed by Democrats. The budget brings a good balance between the taxpayers’ pocketbook and the need of critical services for Montanans. We have all felt the impact of Bidenflation and House Republicans did good work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during this time. HB2 continues to address the critical state-funded needs and services that the people of Montana expect in the future.
On Thursday we heard SB99, which is “Provide for a Youth Health Protection Act”. Following a robust discussion, the bill passed second and third readings 65-45.
SB58, introduced by Sen. Steve Hinebauch, which is “Increase Land Owner Payment Cap for Block Management”. The cap was increased from $25,000 to $50,000. The bill passed on second and third readings and is headed to the governor’s desk.
With the Republican supermajority in Helena, we have the opportunity to improve the Constitution of the State of Montana this session just as our Federal Constitution has been improved over the years. There are several constitutional amendments that are being introduced by Republican lawmakers that protect the Montana way of life. The future of our rights as Montanans depends on the work we can accomplish this session. This is why I am supporting several ballot initiatives: 1) to take big money out of judicial races; 2) 2nd Amendment right to bear arms initiative striking out language in the Constitution that says carrying concealed is not allowed; 3) an initiative stating the Board of Regents is not allowed to impede the 1st and 2nd Amendment rights for students and faculty on campuses; 4) amending the Constitution to say Montanans have the “right” to hunt, fish, trap and harvest. It also clarifies this right would NOT supersede private property rights or water rights.
In addition, there have been hundreds of House bills sent to the Senate. I have two bills that I’ll be presenting this week-- one bill in the House and one in the Senate. We continue to be very busy.
It seems like things are picking up again as deadlines are getting closer. We just have four weeks to finish our work for the year. We haven’t even started on HB2 and other spending bills. Every committee has been full of bills which made long days every day this week.
There is a lot of conversation in the Ranger Review about HB234 by Representative Phalen. The conversation mentions two meetings, one in the Glendive Public Library, which Representative Phalen and I attended, and one in the DCHS library.
So, I thought I would do a review of HB234, which I am in favor of. All HB234 does is cross out three words that are already in Montana Code Annotated. What this does is put public schools and colleges on par with any business in town. Businesses in town cannot sell or display obscene materials to minors. The thought in the legislature and Montana is that kids are not mature enough to do certain things, such as going to an R or X rated movie, drink, smoke, vote, join the military, donate blood, work full time, play the lottery, establish a bank account or apply for a loan, get piercings or tattoos, get married, buy spray paint, fireworks or adult videos, and the list goes on and on. When we have pro-gun legislation the anti-gun lobby says a person is not mature enough to buy a gun until they are 25.
Representative Phalen and I don’t think kids are mature enough to see books like “Gender Queer” and the like. Google it and see what you think. From the correspondence we get, there is a very small percentage of people in SD18 who are against HB234. And, by the way, no Ranger Review reporter talked to me about this bill, nor did I see any of them at the meeting. I think, for the most part, the children in SD18, as far as we can tell don’t have access to these materials. However, there is a good portion of Montana children who do. The other takeaway from the article in the Ranger Review is that libraries are being used very little. We should all remember that when there is funding to be voted on.
The Senate bills with appropriations tied to them have to be transmitted to the House by April 3. So, we will hear quite a few Senate bills this week in committee. I have a bill dealing with animal health drugs that is brought on by federal regulations that needs to be transmitted this week (LC2269). In Judiciary committee we heard bills concerning judges, guns, and child protective services. In Public Health and Human Services committee, we heard the ICWA Act, several bills about hospitals, bills that would allow midwives and physician assistants more independence. We have been busy in Fish and Game committee with a lot of bills, many about non-resident hunters.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look up the text of a bill you can find it at www.leg.mt.gov.
Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.
Editor's Note: Ranger-Review reporter Brendan Heidner was in attendance at the meeting at the Glendive Public Library and reported on the meeting referred to in Sen. Hinebauch's column.