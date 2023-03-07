We are now on our transmittal break which will allow myself and my colleagues to return home for a short period of time. The break is a perfect opportunity to reflect on current achievements, future legislative goals and hear from constituents.
On March 6th we held a town hall meeting at the Glendive Library with Sen. Steve Hinebauch and myself. The main topic of the evening was HB234, dealing with obscenity, and one of the first questions asked was dealing with first amendment rights. The first amendment does not protect obscenity as defined in the Miller Test from a federal standard. Another concern was local authority. HB234 does not remove local authority from schools, as many claim that it does. The bill only seeks to amend code that already exists and remove the exemption for public school teachers. School boards and administrative staff will still have the same authority to assess the curriculum in order to provide a strong educational experience to students.
One of the successes passed in the House was Majority Leader Sue Vinton’s HB 562, which gives students and families the choice to pursue their highest education potential. Our Republican priority this session includes ensuring that Montana students have access to high quality education.
Last Wednesday and Thursday we heard 189 bills on second reading, plus 156 third reading bills, which made for very long days!
It’s been good to be home for a few days with my family. I appreciate the opportunity to serve you.