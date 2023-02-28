In Judiciary committee we heard bills about landlords and tenants, protecting individual rights from government, the abuse of the judicial system, and etc. It seems like there is a lot of concern about parent’s rights. From all over the state of Montana, schools and courts and child protective services have claimed responsibility for kids over parents. There have been several bills dealing with this issue. SB337 by Senator Manzella was one of these bills.

In Public Health and Human Safety committee we had an array of bills. One of the bills, SB308 by Senator Bognar, dealt with patient visitations in care facilities. It is fresh in all our memories how these institutions abused sick and elderly people by barring them from their families when they needed them the most during the so-called pandemic. This bill would allow family to help their own by giving them visitation rights. This bill seemed to have a lot of traction. SB334, by Senator Esp, dealt with petroleum storage tanks and who should have the final authority for clean up and paying for cleanup. There were storage tank people from all over the state testifying on this bill, including from Glendive.