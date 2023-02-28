In Judiciary committee we heard bills about landlords and tenants, protecting individual rights from government, the abuse of the judicial system, and etc. It seems like there is a lot of concern about parent’s rights. From all over the state of Montana, schools and courts and child protective services have claimed responsibility for kids over parents. There have been several bills dealing with this issue. SB337 by Senator Manzella was one of these bills.
In Public Health and Human Safety committee we had an array of bills. One of the bills, SB308 by Senator Bognar, dealt with patient visitations in care facilities. It is fresh in all our memories how these institutions abused sick and elderly people by barring them from their families when they needed them the most during the so-called pandemic. This bill would allow family to help their own by giving them visitation rights. This bill seemed to have a lot of traction. SB334, by Senator Esp, dealt with petroleum storage tanks and who should have the final authority for clean up and paying for cleanup. There were storage tank people from all over the state testifying on this bill, including from Glendive.
There was a lot of discussion around Glendive about SB284, which we heard. This bill deals with a study allowing an official to see if there is any correlation between the registry of prescription drugs (narcotics) and suicide. There is a lot of money spent on studying suicides in Montana which I don’t vote for in most cases. This bill does not have a fiscal note. I do not like the drug registry, and did not vote for it. However, it is there and has been for a few years.
In Fish and Game committee we had bills dealing with bird dog trainers, grizzly bears, out of state hunters, crossbows, FWP authority, conservation easements and many other things. One bill I carried was to require Fish and Game to contact the county sheriff when they set up a check station. The chief law enforcement officer should be aware of every investigation in his county for the safety of all. Another bill that I had was to change perpetuity for conservation easements to 40 years for easements that used state funds. Who knows what is going to happen in 40 years, let alone in perpetuity. I am concerned about corridors for roads, pipelines, power lines, etc., being tied up forever. If you study Agenda 21 and Biden’s 30x30 Plan to control 30% of the land by 2030 you will see that perpetuity easements are one of their tools. The government controls all of the land in countries like China and Russia. Let’s not get started down that road.
On Monday, Presidents Day, we had the Congressional Delegation in a joint floor session. It was interesting to see how Senator Tester explained his positions on the Keystone Pipeline and the southern border. It doesn’t line up with his votes. Maybe it is because later in the week he announced he is running for reelection. He always tries to appear more conservative when he is running. Please remember that when he is asking for your vote in November 2024. The star of the show was our Congressman, Matt Rosendale.
I saw County Commissioners from across the state this week, including Wibaux and Richland counties, who were here for MACO. Thanks, guys, for looking me up.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look up the text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.
Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.
For the past two months, House Republicans have been working long days and hours at the Capitol to pass common sense legislation. During a Montana legislative session, the expression “time flies when you’re having fun” is true. We are just a week away from the transmittal break which will allow myself and my colleagues to return home for a short period of time. The break is a perfect opportunity to reflect on current achievements, future legislative goals and hear from constituents.
Before proceeding to transmittal, I would like to highlight some of this week’s successes in the House, including both committee meetings and floor sessions. Hearings were held by our Education Committee on two bills pertaining to charter schools. Majority Leader Sue Vinton HB 562 would authorize the establishment of community choice schools. HB 562 would give students and families the choice to pursue their highest education potential. Our Republican priority this session includes ensuring that Montana students have access to higher-quality education, and Rep. Anderson’s HB 549 also introduces more charter school options for Montana students. Both bills would increase access to charter schools, but they differ in that under HB 549 charter schools would be directly supervised by the board of public education, while in HB 562 they would be overseen by an independent commission under the board of public education. The future of Montana depends on our students, and giving them freedom of education increases their potential for early success.
Our caucus is also continuing to reduce government overreach this session. On the House floor, Rep. Buttery’s HB 336 passed unanimously on the third reading in a bipartisan effort to increase support to our military families. HB 336 will provide licensure reciprocity for military families and childcare providers. The bill would remove the obstacle that prevents military personnel that transfer to Montana from having to struggle to find daycare for their children. In addition, HB 336 will also remove the registration or license fee that is issued after relocating to Montana. This bill is crucial for assisting our military personnel with their family obligations, so they have more time to defend our freedoms.
Another piece of legislation that has been a major topic of conversation in the House is Rep. Mitchell’s HB 359, a bill that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows. The fact that drag shows are currently permitted for children to attend using taxpayer dollars is absurd. I am pleased to inform you that HB 359 recently passed second reading on the House floor. House Republicans will continue to support legislation that will protect minors from obscene material this session.
Rep. Dooling, the chair of the State Administration Committee, has been out because of sickness the last couple of days so I’ve been filling her position, which is a new experience for me. We’ve had many bills to hear because of the upcoming transmittal. Because of the deadline of next Tuesday, we’ve had to make decisions on each bill the day we hear it, and don’t have the usual choice of waiting a day or two to decide on some.
Rep. Fielder from Lake County presented HB 464 that would allow judges to run partisan, but it was defeated 49-51.
Rep. Bedey introduced HB 402 that would require a person whose citizenship status is not yet verified be allowed to vote. It was defeated 46-54.
HB597, brought by the Attorney General’s office, was heard in committee. It concerns allocating 9-1-1 money for implementing the next generation 9-1-1 system. It will be heard on the House floor next week.
Even though the legislative session is almost halfway through, I am looking forward to continuing to serve my constituents. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.