Elowen Plummer pours pomegranate-scented bath salt into a cup as part of the Mother's Day craft at Reynolds Market. The business hosted on a craft inside the store on Saturday for children to complete and give to their beloved mothers for Mother's Day. The finished craft resembled a milkshake, as those doing the craft filled a cold-drink cup with red and white bath salts, as well as a lufa to resemble whipped cream topping. The craft was originally supposed to coincide with a field day put on by the Nurturing Tree in Eyer Park, however the event was cancelled due to rain all day long. Reynolds Market will provide another craft during the field day once it is rescheduled.
Brendan Heidner photo
Phoenix LaBelle pours bath salts into a cold-drink cup as her mother Summer and brother Thor look on.
Brendan Heidner photo
Reynolds employee Robin Kolling assists Elowen Plummer with the final touches on her Mother's Day craft.
