Mike Hunter, right, demonstrates to Dave Steiner his best techniques for cutting glass during his final stained glass workshop. Dawson Community College math faculty Mike Hunter hosted a final stained glass workshop at DCC on Saturday for eight people who signed up to participate. Hunter has taught the technique of copper foil stained glass over the last decade and is planning to retire from DCC and offering workshops after the spring semester ends. Although ceasing stained glass workshops for now, he hopes to return providing them some time in the future.
Brendan Heidner photo
Darla Handran works on cutting glass for her stained glass project during Mike Hunter's stained glass workshop at DCC on Saturday.
