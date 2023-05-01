Grill and Chill

The Glendive Medical Center Foundation is pleased to host the annual Grill & Chill two-day fundraiser, June 2 and 3. The Grill & Chill commences with a family-friendly BBQ at the Dawson County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building on Friday evening, June 2, from 5-9:30 p.m. The following day is an 18-hole best ball scramble golf outing at Cottonwood Country Club on Saturday morning, June 3, at 8 a.m.

The Grill & Chill is Glendive Medical Center’s largest fundraiser with proceeds going towards the greatest need at the hospital. Thanks to the support of sponsors, donors, and the community, funds raised last year are helping provide new exam tables for Gabert Clinic patients. This year, the proceeds from Grill & Chill will go towards remodeling Outpatient Registration in the lower level of the hospital.