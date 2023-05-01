The Glendive Medical Center Foundation is pleased to host the annual Grill & Chill two-day fundraiser, June 2 and 3. The Grill & Chill commences with a family-friendly BBQ at the Dawson County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building on Friday evening, June 2, from 5-9:30 p.m. The following day is an 18-hole best ball scramble golf outing at Cottonwood Country Club on Saturday morning, June 3, at 8 a.m.
The Grill & Chill is Glendive Medical Center’s largest fundraiser with proceeds going towards the greatest need at the hospital. Thanks to the support of sponsors, donors, and the community, funds raised last year are helping provide new exam tables for Gabert Clinic patients. This year, the proceeds from Grill & Chill will go towards remodeling Outpatient Registration in the lower level of the hospital.
“Privacy laws have changed tremendously over the years and outpatient registration is an area that was identified as our greatest need,” stated Jaime Shanks, Foundation director. “We are very excited for patients to have a more private experience while checking in thanks to the funds raised this year.”
For anyone interested in attending or participating, GMC Catering will be providing a decadent dinner featuring prime rib & salmon, a build-your-pasta bar, honey-glazed carrots and baked potatoes, dinner rolls, salad bar, and dessert bar. Complimentary soft drinks and water will be served, and a no-host bar with mixed drinks and beer will be on-site. There will be a live and silent auction Friday evening.
The Golf Outing is an 18-hole best ball scramble with shotgun start. Raffles and prizes will be available throughout the day and the winning teams will receive cash prizes at the end of the day. All team spots are currently filled for this event.
Back by popular demand this year is a “Winner’s Choice Raffle” with only 150 tickets to be sold and each ticket is $100. The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday night after the live auction. The winner will have their choice of ten vacations to choose from, all valued at nearly $5,000, airfare included, or $5,000 cash.
BBQ tickets and Winner’s Choice tickets are available at Stockman Bank of Glendive, McPherson Dental, the Foundation/Marketing house located behind the hospital at 202 W. Ames Wye, or online at www.gmc.org/foundation/grill-chill
For more information on the Grill & Chill or to become a sponsor or donor, please visit www.gmc.org/foundation or call (406) 345-2627.