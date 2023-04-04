If you have a particular outdoor skill and are interested in sharing it with others, you might make an excellent volunteer instructor for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking BOW instructors in southeast Montana to help offer educational events across the region. An informational meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Miles City, with lunch provided.

BOW, a nationwide program, introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. BOW provides participants with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in a non-intimidating setting. Events are designed both for people who are new to outdoor activities and for those who want to expand their knowledge.