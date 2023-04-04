If you have a particular outdoor skill and are interested in sharing it with others, you might make an excellent volunteer instructor for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking BOW instructors in southeast Montana to help offer educational events across the region. An informational meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Miles City, with lunch provided.
BOW, a nationwide program, introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. BOW provides participants with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in a non-intimidating setting. Events are designed both for people who are new to outdoor activities and for those who want to expand their knowledge.
BOW offers events around the state, ranging from short sessions on single topics to a three-day summer camp inviting women to choose four outdoor activities to try. Topics can vary based on community interest, local resources and instructor specialties. For the longer events, subject matter varies but is generally split between a third hunting related, a third fishing related, and a third other outdoor skills.
Past BOW topics have included basic gun handling, rifle and shotgun shooting, archery, kayaking, paddleboarding, Dutch oven cooking, fishing, survival, backpacking, birding, outdoor yoga, nature journaling, photography, plant ID, canning and more. Topics are often based on instructor skills and interests, so the program is always open to new ideas.
BOW instructors can be men or women. To better serve this area, FWP is seeking people based in southeast Montana counties including Custer, Treasure, Garfield, Rosebud, Prairie, Powder River, Carter, Fallon, Wibaux and Dawson.
FWP invites interested people to attend the April 22 meeting. Kylie Kembel, FWP outdoor skills coordinator in Helena, will provide an overview of BOW and discuss the role volunteer instructors would play. Following the meeting portion, attendees are invited to stay for lunch at the Sleep Inn.
FWP strives to recruit the most qualified instructors. The BOW program aims to educate women to be safe, legal, ethical, and responsible outdoor recreationists. Volunteering to be an instructor is not a typical volunteer role; it is a commitment to passing on Montana’s outdoor heritage.
For more information about BOW, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov, follow BOW on Facebook at FWP Becoming an Outdoors Woman — BOW, or contact Marla Prell, FWP Region 7 communications and education program manager, at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.