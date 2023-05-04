The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority would like to invite the community to a public meeting on Thursday, May 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Room 107 of the Ullman Center at Dawson Community College. Food will be provided.
The BSPRA, through a grant made possible by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, is hosting a series of meetings in Glendive and other rural communities across southern Montana titled "Engaging Tribal and Rural Communities in the Development of Passenger Rail Services in Southern Montana.” The goal of these meetings is to bring people together from across our state to gain their input regarding the restoration of the Southern Montana passenger rail route (the former North Coast Limited/North Coast Hiawatha) and the health benefits of train transportation. Once all six meetings are held, a final report will be written and sent to the Federal Railroad Administration to assist them in determining which former passenger rail routes should make their short list for recommended restoration as the FRA works through the long-distance passenger rail service study that was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
BSPRA has contracted with the MSU Local Government Center (LGC) to provide facilitation of these meetings and the discussion will document benefits to the communities from passenger rail service - specifically focusing on social determinants of health that include the following factors:
· Access to health care
· Socioeconomic stability
· Education
· Community and physical environment
· Employment
· Social support networks
In addition, the facilitated discussion will explore how connectivity to a national rail network will increase national and global visitors to rural and tribal Montana and improve the ability of rural and tribal Montanans to access the rest of our nation - and in the process further increase the economic and social well-being of these communities.
This meeting will also be available virtually.
Please join us and provide your invaluable input to assist us as we move forward with this exciting project. If you are able to attend please RSVP mtupper@bigskyrail.org or for questions contact BSPRA Vice Chairman and Dawson County Director Jason Stuart at jstuart@bigskyrail.org or by phone at 406-852-4765.