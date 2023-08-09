Birth Announcement: Ashlynn Elizabeth McClain Aug 9, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler and Ceeara McClain are parents of a girl, born Aug. 3, 2023 at Glendive Medical Center. Ashlynn Elizabeth McClain weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.Grandparents are Tamara and Scott Staiger and Ann and Dave McClain of Beaverton, Mich. and Tami Scott of Glendive. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Dawson County High School bond and building reserve levy pass on second attempt Conflicting stories surround clean up of Pearson Avenue property Glendive athlete heading to national baseball tournament in North Carolina Glendive area receives much needed rain after 100 degree heat wave Dawson County commissioners give updates on ongoing, upcoming projects Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form