Blotter: April 9-15 Apr 19, 2023

Local law enforcement responded to 89 calls from April 9-15, 2023. Some of these calls and the approximate locations are highlighted below:

Monday, April 10
8:56 a.m. – intersection of W. Towne St. and N. Merrill Ave., trespassing
3:15 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Slocum St., burglary
6:26 p.m. – intersection of Hemlock Ave. and Cedar St., hit and run

Tuesday, April 11
10:43 a.m. – intersection of Seven Mile Dr. and Yucca Ln., trespassing
4:33 p.m. – intersection of S. Sargent Ace. and Snyder St., theft

Wednesday, April 12
3:43 p.m. – intersection of E. Grant Ave. and S. Nowlan Ave., fraud
4:05 p.m. – S. Merrill Ave., fraud

Thursday, April 13
8:04 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Harmon Ave., theft

Friday, April 14
12:47 a.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., missing person
10:51 a.m. – N. Sargent Ave., identity theft
1:54 p.m. – intersection of Hwy. 16 and Crisafulli Dr., drugs
11:07 p.m. – S. Nowlan Ave. and E. Hughes St., theft

Saturday, April 15
4:47 a.m. – Jefferson School Rd., hit and run
6:56 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Relf St., mental health