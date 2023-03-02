The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Glendive Police Department responded to 161 calls from Feb. 20-28, 2023. Some of these calls are highlighted below:
Monday, Feb. 20
9:10 a.m. – intersection of N. Douglas St. and W. Towne St., theft; 10:57 a.m. – intersection of N. Meade Ave. and W. Borden St. assault; 11:50 a.m. – intersection of Prospect Dr. and N. Kendrick Ave., mental health concern; 1:52 p.m., intersection of N. Meade Av. And W. Borden St., mental health concern
Tuesday, Feb. 21
1:14 p.m. – intersection of FAS 254 and Road 631, identity theft; 3:27 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Dodge St., hit and run
Wednesday, Feb. 22
5:56 a.m., intersection of N. Douglas St. and W. Towne St., trespass; 3:49 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and Exit 215, theft; 3:59 p.m. – intersection of S. Pearson Ave. and E. Hughes St., drugs; 6:06 p.m., intersection of Prospect Dr., and N. Kendrick Ave., mental health
Thursday, Feb. 23
9:15 a.m. – intersection of N. Rosser Ave. and E. Clement St., child abuse
Friday, Feb. 24
4:09 p.m., intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Lyndale, theft
Saturday, Feb. 25
11:39 a.m. – intersection S. Merrill Ave. and W. Bell St., theft
Sunday, Feb. 26
2:14 a.m., intersection of N. Meade Ave. and W. Dodge St., gun shots heard
Monday, Feb. 27
5:08 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., animal neglect