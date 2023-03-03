Alisons

Deana Allison and Daniel Allison were named Community Champions for the month of February.

Daniel Allison, co-owner of Re-Treat, was hands-on in the renovations, planning, opening, and day to day operations for the local restaurant.

Although only 27 at the time, Re-Treat wasn’t Daniel’s first local business. For the previous seven years Daniel worked another business playing and managing sound for venues ranging from birthday parties and weddings, to large events including the local fair, Relay for Life, and the Miss Montana Scholarship Pageant. Daniel also served as an EMT on two local services, and completed paramedic schooling before moving to the greater Charleston, S.C. area where he is building a business with Carolina One Real Estate, a community leader in service and supporting those around them. It was here that the idea for Re-Treat’s Thanksgiving meals came to be.