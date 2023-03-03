Daniel Allison, co-owner of Re-Treat, was hands-on in the renovations, planning, opening, and day to day operations for the local restaurant.
Although only 27 at the time, Re-Treat wasn’t Daniel’s first local business. For the previous seven years Daniel worked another business playing and managing sound for venues ranging from birthday parties and weddings, to large events including the local fair, Relay for Life, and the Miss Montana Scholarship Pageant. Daniel also served as an EMT on two local services, and completed paramedic schooling before moving to the greater Charleston, S.C. area where he is building a business with Carolina One Real Estate, a community leader in service and supporting those around them. It was here that the idea for Re-Treat’s Thanksgiving meals came to be.
From the theory, it was down to implementation to make it a reality.
Deana Allison, co-owner, has been the face of Re-Treat for a decade, working tirelessly to give the best experience possible to the customers who choose to eat there. Her dedication to service doesn’t start, or stop, there though.
Deana has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years, working in a variety of settings including GMC’s Extended Care, the Dawson County Correctional Facility, specialty in-home care, and more. Her selflessness drove her to add an EMT license to her credentials to further help those in need within the Glendive community and Eastern Montana as a whole. She also expresses her fun side through DeDe the Clown, spending time at venues such as the local fair, walking parades, or visiting birthday parties, making sure to leave everyone she meets with a smile. The common theme in Deana’s resume has always been, and will likely always be, service to her community.
The theory for Re-Treats Thanksgiving meals was inspired by the community of Carolina One, who collectively raises money to provide for the “Basket Brigade,” a local fund that boxes and delivers an entire Thanksgiving meal ready to be cooked. “The year of 2020 was incredibly hard on most people, and we were lucky enough to have an amazing community rally around us and keep our doors open,” said Daniel. “We didn’t feel right sitting on the sidelines watching the most thankful time of year coming up with so many families unable to provide a good solid meal.”
The two owners talked about how to use the restaurant as a tool to help those around them, and what that might look like. Later that year Daniel flew back from South Carolina to help make the theory come to life.
Rather than delivering a box of food ready to cook, Daniel and Deana wanted to deliver a fully cooked meal, taking away the time, effort, and cost of cooking. Over the course of the week leading up to Thanksgiving everything was prepped, cooked, portioned, and packaged. The restaurant was closed to the public to be able to use the building’s commercial kitchen to accommodate the cooking and packaging all at once.
Since 2020, the number of people fed has more than doubled, and local law enforcement has also been added to the list as a gesture of appreciation. “Every year we do this, it grows. And I hope it continues to grow big enough that we need more help!” said Deana.
The Allisons were named the Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition Community Champions for the month of February.