THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. –– Dawson County Housing Authority meeting, Yellowstone River Inn. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
1-5 p.m. — BP/L:ab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
12 p.m. –– Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
4:30 p.m. –– DCC Women's Basketball at Williston State College in Williston, N.D.
4:45 p.m. –– Dawson County Democrats meeting, Glendive Public Library Basement. For More Information, Contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
6-8 p.m. –– Brains and Brews Trivia; Cross Country Brewing
6:30 p.m. –– DCC Men's Basketball at Williston State College in Williston, N.D.
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2023
TBA –– DCC Men's Baseball at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, N.D.
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5-10 p.m. –– Night of Hope; Moose Lodge
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023
TBA –– DCC Men's Baseball at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, N.D.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2023
“THROUGH WITH CHEW WEEK”; Dawson County Health Dept.
9-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023
President's Day
10 a.m. -– 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
Dawson County Health Dept. And Glendive Public Library CLOSED
4:30 p.m. –– River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
5:30 p.m. – DCC Women’s Basketball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. –– Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard.
6 p.m. –– Friends of Makoshika meeting; Visitors Center (406) 377-6256
7:30 p.m. –– DCC Men’s Basketball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
10 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. –– “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old, GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. –– County Commissioners meeting, Courthouse Community Room
6 p.m. –– “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents offering education
7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. –– Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. –– Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2023
8 a.m. –– Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition, Courthouse Basement
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics collected
10:30 a.m. — Baby Bookworms, Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m. –– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. –– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m.. –– Glendive Public Library Board meeting; Montana Room of the library
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion