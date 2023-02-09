Calendar of Events for the week of Feb. 12-Feb. 18 Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible StudyMONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 202310 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.5:30 p.m. — DCC Women’s Basketball vs Dakota College of Bottineau in Glendive6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.6 p.m. — Dawson County Conservation District.6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard to encourage each other to live a life free from drug and alcohol, addictions.7 p.m. — Dawson County Republican Central Committee meeting, VFW Club back room, (406) 377-17287:30 p.m. — DCC Men’s Basketball vs Dakota College of Bottineau in GlendiveTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 202310 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.10:30 a.m. — “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old, GMC Surgery Waiting Room5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off, west side of Kmart building near the back.6:30 p.m. — American Legion Post meeting, American Legion Club6:30 p.m. — Women of the Moose meeting, Moose Club6:30 p.m. — Men of the Moose meeting, Moose Club8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 20238 a.m.-12 p.m. — BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning, Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics drop off, west side of Kmart building near the back10:30 a.m. — Baby Bookworms, Glendive Public Library12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn12 p.m. — Lunch n’ Learn; “Writing and Publishing Your Own Books” by Deanne Smith; Glendive Public Library Community Room1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion Club)THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 20238:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.12 p.m. — Dawson County Housing Authority meeting, Yellowstone River Inn. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.1-5 p.m. — BP/L:ab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.12 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn4:30 p.m. –DCC Women’s Basketball at Williston State College in Williston, N.D.4:45 p.m. — Dawson County Democrats meeting, Glendive Public Library Basement. For More Information, Contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.6-8 p.m. — Brains and Brews Trivia; Cross Country Brewing8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 202310 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; Glendive Public Library10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.5-10 p.m. — Night of Hope; Moose LodgeSATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 202312 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Calendar Construction Industry Linguistics Anatomy Botany Trending now Two arrests made in connection with Fallon fire fatality Dollars for Denny event set for Saturday Sidney Sugars plant will close in April Dawson County commissioners award contracts at recent meeting House advances obscenity bill that would subject school employees to criminal liability Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form