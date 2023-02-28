THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5 p.m. – Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7 p.m. – Glendive Elks meeting, 2001 Yellowstone Dr.
8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023
10 a.m. – Sensory Story Time; “Dr. Seuss”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. – Movie; Glendive Public Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; Supplies Are Included. Email wheelerdisch@post.com.
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. – River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644 for info.
6:30 p.m. – VFW post meeting, VFW Club
7:15 p.m. – The Gallery Member meeting, 109 N. Merrill Ave.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
10 a.m. – County Commissioners Meeting, Courthouse
10 a.m. – Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. – “Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. – VFW Women’s Auxiliary meeting, VFW Club
7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7:30 p.m. – Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. – “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. – Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12 p.m. – Tobacco Coalition Meeting; Dawson County Health Dept.
1 p.m. – Rep. women’s group meeting at the VFW back room. For more information, call (406) 377-1728.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3: p.m. – “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, meeting via Zoom, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540 with questions.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion Club