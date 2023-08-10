Cars in Cars Aug 10, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wyatt Unruh views Cars from his homemade ice cream truck. Brendan Heidner photo Marshall Duede enjoys sitting in his cardboard car as he watches Cars in the Glendive Public Library parking lot. Brendan Heidner photo (L-R) Leif and Dylan Hansen enjoy viewing Disney Pixar’s Cars on a large inflatable theater screen while sitting in their own cardboard car as Whitney Lee Mischel looks on. Brendan Heidner photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County High School Key Club hosted a community movie night in the parking lot of the Glendive Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, featuring Disney Pixar’s Cars.Those planning to attend were encouraged to make their own cardboard cars to sit in and view the film as if they were watching it at a drive-in theater. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Motor Vehicles Transportation Trending now Longtime Glendive teacher switches gears, working first year as Dawson County High School principal Dawson County High School bond and building reserve levy pass on second attempt Conflicting stories surround clean up of Pearson Avenue property Glendive athlete heading to national baseball tournament in North Carolina Dawson County commissioners give updates on ongoing, upcoming projects Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form