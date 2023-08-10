The Dawson County High School Key Club hosted a community movie night in the parking lot of the Glendive Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, featuring Disney Pixar’s Cars.

Those planning to attend were encouraged to make their own cardboard cars to sit in and view the film as if they were watching it at a drive-in theater.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters