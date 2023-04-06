Catholic Daughters luncheon is April 14 Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Catholic Daughters Salad and Hot Dish Luncheon will be held on on Friday, April 14. The event will be held 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KC Hall.The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 310 N. Kendrick. The cost per person is $10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Luncheon Knight Of Columbus Fundraiser Gastronomy Trending now Dawson Community College to host 32 baseball, softball games in 10 days following winter weather cancellations Glendive man aims to win chance to design motorcycle The Yellowstone River is breaking records, but not ice Several Dawson County school board elections cancelled, one contested Second Annual NorsktOberfest event awarded $25,000 once again Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form