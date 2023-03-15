DCHCC logo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Tips From Former Smokers® (Tips®) campaign returns this month with powerful ads encouraging people who smoke to quit. Now in its 12th year, the Tips campaign is the nation’s first federally funded national tobacco education campaign. From 2012 - 2018, Tips motivated more than 1 million U.S. adults to quit smoking, inspired millions more to try to quit, and may have helped those who have quit to not start again.

The Tips campaign features real people from different backgrounds, sharing the impact smoking has had on their lives—and the lives of their loved ones—through hard-hitting stories and visuals. The message these stories send is urgent: Now is the time to quit smoking, and free help is available. This year’s Tips campaign ads will run from March 6 through September 24 on national cable and network television, and on digital video, display, search and social platforms.