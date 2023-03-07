City Court Mar 7, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judge Kerry Burman presides over Glendive City Court.DOG AT LARGEOn Feb. 23, Charlene Marie Steele forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.On Feb. 23, Charlene Marie Style forfeited a $200 bond for having a second dog at large; second offense.On Feb. 22, Jodie Lynn Hopper forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.OPEN CONTAINEROn Feb. 22, Thomas Oliver Daley was found guilty of possessing an open container.ADDITIONAL CITATIONSFrom Feb. 17-23, 2023, Judge Burman also addressed the following citations: speeding — 25 MPH urban district — day, one.From Feb. 24 To March 2, 2023, Judge Burman addressed the following citations: parking over five days, one; trailer parking, one; wrong side of the street, two Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Court Glendive City Court Transportation Law Zoology Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Trending now Glendive bronze sculptor near funding goal following $25,000 grant award Glendive Schools lose 35 students in four months Dawson County airport officials discuss missed flights Elk hunting access agreement application deadline is May 15 City Court Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form