College News: MSU-B Fall 2022 Honor Roll Feb 9, 2023 The following Montana State University Billings undergraduate students have been named to the Dean's List for their academic honors in the fall 2022 semester.The following area students were named to the fall, 2022 MSU-B Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade point average:Baker: Sheyanne JanewayMiles City: Addibeth Hanvold, Sam Layton, Brandy Miller, Madalyn Moore, Carmella Prete, Rylee Treu, Lauren TreuWibaux: Alexis RisingThe following students were named to the fall, 2022 MSU-B Honor Roll list (3.5 or above):Baker: Paiton Graham, Maleah Graham, Lillianna Hanson, Makenzy ShipsteadBloomfield: Halle FatzingerCircle: Caleb Gackle, Kaylie HaynieGlendive: Orion LapierreMiles City: Silvana King-James, Lauryl Padilla, Ryleigh SimonsenRichey: Jacob SmithSidney: Benjamin Stevens, Karly Volk