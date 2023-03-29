SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2023
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
6:30 p.m. – VFW post meeting, VFW Club
7:15 p.m. – The Gallery Member meeting, 109 N. Merrill Ave.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023
7:30 a.m. – Dawson County Health Dept. “Honk and Wave for Take Down Tobacco Day”; corner of Towne St. and Meade
10 a.m. – Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. – County Commissioners Meeting; Courthouse Community Room
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10:30 a.m. – “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m.— VFW Women’s Auxiliary meeting,VFW Club
7 p.m.— Glendive City Council,City Hall
7:30 p.m.— Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. – “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3 p.m. – “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540 with questions.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
12 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Williston State College in Glendive
12 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Williston State College in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Williston State College in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Williston State College in Glendive
5 p.m. – Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7 p.m. – Glendive Elks meeting, 2001 Yellowstone Dr.
8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2023
GOOD FRIDAY
10 a.m. – Sensory Story Time; “Bunny and Chicks”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.– Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2 p.m. – Glendive Public Library; Movie; "Hop"
12 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs North Dakota State College of Science in Glendive
12 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs North Dakota State College of Science in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs North Dakota State College of Science in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs North Dakota State College of Science in Glendive
SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2023
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. – DCC Men's Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
12 p.m. – DCC Women's Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Men's Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
3 p.m. – Women's Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
7-9 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384