The No. 1 question Happy Tails receives when adopting out a cat is, how long will it take my new cat to adjust to other pets in the home and to their new surroundings?
The short answer is: it depends. The long answer takes in many variables. Often, adopters want a “cuddly cat” that is friendly and outgoing, and they expect a cat to act that way automatically after being adopted. While there are some cats that automatically adjust to a new home as soon as they get there, most do not. The general rule when adopting any animal is the rule of 3-3-3: three days to decompress, three weeks to learn your routine and three months to start to feel at home.
Just like humans, cats take awhile to trust and be comfortable around new people, animals, and surroundings. Put yourself in their paws for a minute. Their whole world has turned upside down. In the three days to decompress, cats may feel overwhelmed, scared and unsure of what’s going on, not comfortable being themselves, may not eat or drink, hide and/or test boundaries. When adopters get a new cat, we mention to start them off in a small room and let them adjust for a few days. We tell them not to be surprised if they hide under a bed or couch especially if the cat is known to be shy at first.
In the three weeks to learn your routine, cats start to settle in, feel more comfortable, realize that this could be a forever home, figures out their environment, let’s their guard down and shows true personality, and some behavior issues may show up if there are any.
In the three months to start to feel at home, a cat finally feels fully comfortable being themselves, begins bonding and building trust, gains complete sense of security, and settles into routines. It is never an easy straightforward answer when it comes to animals and people. All we can advise is to be patient and to be committed. Don’t just give up on the first week, it takes time.
So when you are looking to adopt a cat, especially from Happy Tails, ask about the cats personality and trust the caretakers to tell you what the cats true personality is. Above all, don’t overlook the shy cats that take a moment to open up to you. Be patient and trustworthy!