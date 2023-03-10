DCHCC logo

The No. 1 question Happy Tails receives when adopting out a cat is, how long will it take my new cat to adjust to other pets in the home and to their new surroundings?

The short answer is: it depends. The long answer takes in many variables. Often, adopters want a “cuddly cat” that is friendly and outgoing, and they expect a cat to act that way automatically after being adopted. While there are some cats that automatically adjust to a new home as soon as they get there, most do not. The general rule when adopting any animal is the rule of 3-3-3: three days to decompress, three weeks to learn your routine and three months to start to feel at home.