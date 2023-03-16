Correction Mar 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Correction A photo in the March 9 issue of the Ranger-Review incorrectly identified a member of the Mat Devils Wrestling Club. The photo depicted club wrestler Kai Lucio.The Ranger-Review apologizes for any inconvenience this mistake may have caused. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Correction Wrestling Sports Mat Devils Oops Photography Trending now Amanda Walton on trial this week Glendive athletes advance to national hoop shoot competition Gianforte signs $1 billion Republican tax rebate, tax-cut package into law Makoshika Basketball Tourney deemed a success amidst bad weather, forfeits and scheduling challenges Customers encouraged to monitor natural gas meter and furnace vent areas Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form