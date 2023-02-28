  • On March 2, 2023 at 3 p.m., a special commissioner session will be held in the commissioners office, Dawson County Courthouse lower level.  There will be a bid opening for the West Glendive sewer main rehabilitation project via phone conference with Great West Engineering.
  • On March 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MST, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board will meet virtually. See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. For more information, call (406) 272-4824 Conference ID: 224 228 75#

