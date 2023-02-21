  • On Feb. 27, 2023, at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation Board will meet in the Urban Transpiration Bus Barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On Feb. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. the Dawson County Fairboard will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. Please use the Kendrick Ave. entrance. For more information, call (406) 377-6781.
  • On Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport Board will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.
  • On March 2, 2023 at 3 p.m., a special commissioner session will be held in the commissioners office, Dawson County Courthouse lower level.  There will be a bid opening for the West Glendive sewer main rehabilitation project via phone conference with Great West Engineering

The regularly scheduled public meetings of the Dawson County Commissioners are held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.