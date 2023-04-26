  • On May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023 Dawson County, City of Glendive and Town of Richey Growth Policy in the basement conference room of the Dawson County Courthouse, 207 West Bell Street, Glendive, Mont.
  • On May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will have their regularly scheduled meeting in the Dawson County Conference Room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.

