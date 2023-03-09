The regularly scheduled public meetings of the Dawson County Commissioners are held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Anyone wishing to meet with the commissioners can either call or make an appointment to be put on the agenda. Normally, at least one member of the board will be present in the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.