  • On Feb. 27, 2023, at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation Board will meet in the Urban Transpiration Bus Barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On Feb. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. the Dawson County Fairboard will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. Please use the Kendrick Avenue entrance.  The agenda will be posted on the Dawson County website. 
  • On Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport Board will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.
  • On March 2, 2023 at 3 p.m., a special commissioner session will be held in the commissioners office, Dawson County Courthouse lower level.  There will be a bid opening for the West Glendive sewer main rehabilitation project via phone conference with Great West Engineering

- - - - -