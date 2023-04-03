  • On April 4 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community Room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
  • On April 6 at 7 p.m., the River Road Irrigation Pipeline Board will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community Room. For more information, call Bill LaBree at (406) 377-4161.
  • On April 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board will meet virtually. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meeting Call In Information: (406) 272-4824 Conference ID: 224 228 75#

- - - - -