Dawson and Prairie county residents entering the Montana Meth Project’s Paint the State 2023 art contest now have the opportunity to compete for major cash prizes thanks to the generous support of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Prizes totaling more than $100,000, including three $10,000 grand prizes, will be awarded to the top submissions. One winner could win up to $20,000.

The Meth Project launched Paint the State 2023 earlier this year as a much-needed on-the-ground drug prevention initiative. The contest invites everyone 13 years of age and older to create monument-sized original public works of art that inspire vibranta drug-free lives, while incorporating the Meth Project’s “Not Even Once” message. Dawson and Prairie county teen participants will compete in the Southeast Montana division and for the top teen statewide prizes; adult participants will compete statewide. Registration is currently open in teen and adult divisions at PaintTheState.org.