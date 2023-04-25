Taylor Fischer

The Vietnam Veterans Glendive Chapter #234 selected Dawson Community College sophomore Taylor Fischer the recipient of their 2022-2023 scholarship.

Fisher comes from a military family and is a native of Gillette, Wyo. She played libero and defensive specialist on the Bucs volleyball team. She will graduate with honors from Dawson Community College this spring.