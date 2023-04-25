The Vietnam Veterans Glendive Chapter #234 selected Dawson Community College sophomore Taylor Fischer the recipient of their 2022-2023 scholarship.
Fisher comes from a military family and is a native of Gillette, Wyo. She played libero and defensive specialist on the Bucs volleyball team. She will graduate with honors from Dawson Community College this spring.
She was involved with many activities at DCC including being a member of the Associated Student Body. The ASB Senate is comprised of elected representatives of the freshman (Vice President, Secretary), and sophomore (president, treasure, and three senators) classes and acts as a governing body for the ASB.
Student senate officers and senators serve on college committees to provide student input. They are a high energy group committed to planning campus activities and handling a political situations that may occur.
“Taylor was an outstanding leader and person both on and off the court. She was exceptional in many areas and has a bright future," said DCC Volleyball Coach Dina Fritz.
Fischer, who prepped at Campbell County High School in Gillette, has signed a scholarship to play for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D. next year.
She is the daughter of Gerald and Mony Fisher of Gillette.