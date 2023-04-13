DCHCC logo

When the river goes out and the geese return to Glendive, you know spring has arrived. The start of spring also brings the start of Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) for Happy Tails.

TNR is the most humane way to handle community and feral cats and the issue of their overpopulation. Feral and community cats are living outside because they were once let down by humans. Community cats can be cats that are dumped by humans that no longer want them, cats that may have gotten out and remained lost or they may have been born to a feral cat and then socialized by humans. Feral cats are cats that were born outside, maybe from a dumped house cat, with very little if any human interaction. Feral cats can also be from cats that were once house cats but have been outside with little to no human interaction for a long time that they now fear humans. Not all outside cats are feral.