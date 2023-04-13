When the river goes out and the geese return to Glendive, you know spring has arrived. The start of spring also brings the start of Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) for Happy Tails.
TNR is the most humane way to handle community and feral cats and the issue of their overpopulation. Feral and community cats are living outside because they were once let down by humans. Community cats can be cats that are dumped by humans that no longer want them, cats that may have gotten out and remained lost or they may have been born to a feral cat and then socialized by humans. Feral cats are cats that were born outside, maybe from a dumped house cat, with very little if any human interaction. Feral cats can also be from cats that were once house cats but have been outside with little to no human interaction for a long time that they now fear humans. Not all outside cats are feral.
Happy Tails is entering into the third year of doing TNR. It is time to stop blaming the cat for reproducing, it is in their nature to do so. We as a community, need to take responsibility. One female can reproduce 3-5 times in a year with an average of four kittens per litter. That is 12-20 kittens on average that one cat can have in a year! Sadly, some kittens born outside will not make it. Human empathy propels us to act by feeding the hungry cat. However, without TNR, the one or two cats you were feeding, quickly turn to 20, 30, 40, or more cats. That is more than most people can handle or afford! Happy Tails is happy to assist in helping manage the cat population with the help from the feeders and the community. TNR does take time to accomplish and plenty of donations.
This Give Local Day, May 4, Happy Tails is raising money to spay 10 more female cats through TNR. Your donations will save 120-200 kittens from being born this year and the hardship they would have had to go through being born outside. Please consider donating to help the community help cats that were once let down by humans. Don’t let them down twice!