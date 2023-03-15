Gibbs poster

Garnet Gibbs won the third grade category in the ag coloring contest

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has announced the winners of the Montana Youth Agriculture Literacy program drawing contest.

“Montana Ag in Color” was developed in recognition of National Ag Week, March 21-27, as a creative competition for elementary school children. Each grade was given a different agricultural theme ranging from “Grains of Montana” and “Cattle in Agriculture” to noxious weeds, farm safety and ag-related careers. One winner was selected from each grade with judges selecting one drawing from the winners to receive the "Farm Bureau Proud" designation.