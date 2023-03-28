On April 4, youth in Dawson County will host a “honk and wave” event, joining young people across the country in marking Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, a nationwide movement to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry. In particular, youth and health advocates are exposing how the tobacco industry continues to target and addict kids with flavored, nicotine-loaded products, and they’re calling on federal, state and local officials to protect kids by banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
Over 70 youth, alongside the Dawson County Health Department, will be hitting the streets with a “honk and wave” event to show their frustration with Big Tobacco’s blatant attempts to hook a new generation with flavored tobacco products. Advocates will be rallying in downtown Glendive on West Towne Street with posters encouraging community members to support them as they call for change and action.
For far too long, the tobacco industry has targeted kids and other vulnerable groups with flavored products like flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Flavors improve the taste and mask the harshness of tobacco products, making it easier for kids to try these products and ultimately become addicted. Fruit, candy and menthol flavors have fueled the popularity of e-cigarettes among kids. Tobacco companies have also targeted kids, Black Americans and other groups with menthol cigarettes, which are more addictive, easier for kids to start smoking and harder for smokers to quit.
While the United States has made great progress in reducing youth tobacco use, the latest government survey shows that 3.1 million U.S. middle and high school students still use tobacco products, including over 2.5 million who use e-cigarettes. Research has found that about 80% of youth tobacco users use flavored products.
This is a serious issue impacting kids, families and classrooms across the U.S., and Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action is a time for communities to stand together against the tobacco industry.