On April 4, youth in Dawson County will host a “honk and wave” event, joining young people across the country in marking Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, a nationwide movement to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry. In particular, youth and health advocates are exposing how the tobacco industry continues to target and addict kids with flavored, nicotine-loaded products, and they’re calling on federal, state and local officials to protect kids by banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Over 70 youth, alongside the Dawson County Health Department, will be hitting the streets with a “honk and wave” event to show their frustration with Big Tobacco’s blatant attempts to hook a new generation with flavored tobacco products. Advocates will be rallying in downtown Glendive on West Towne Street with posters encouraging community members to support them as they call for change and action.