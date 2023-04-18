The 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution was observed Saturday night, April 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The commemoration was done in conjunction with an annual dinner held by Dawson Democrats.

It was 1972 when the voting citizens approved the new constitution as it was written by a group voters picked as delegates from districts around the state. In Dawson’s District, 11 people were on the ballots vying for the two places. The two chosen were Glendive city residents Louise Cross and Russell McDonough.