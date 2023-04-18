The 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution was observed Saturday night, April 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The commemoration was done in conjunction with an annual dinner held by Dawson Democrats.
It was 1972 when the voting citizens approved the new constitution as it was written by a group voters picked as delegates from districts around the state. In Dawson’s District, 11 people were on the ballots vying for the two places. The two chosen were Glendive city residents Louise Cross and Russell McDonough.
Cross was a community activist, homemaker, mother of six, graduate of the University of Montana and daughter of immigrants.
McDonough, a graduate of DCHS, served in WWII as a fighter pilot along with his three brothers, who were also combat veterans. He held a bachelor's degree from Montana State University at Bozeman. McDonough’s law degree was from George Washington School of Law in Washington, D.C. He was a practicing attorney in Glendive’s biggest firm. After years of practice and community service, McDonough became a District Court judge and then an Associate Justice of the Montana Supreme Court.
Both delegates have children and grandchildren attached to the Glendive area.
Once the convention held in Helena got underway, the Glendivians were both distinguished. Cross was elected to head the Environmental section. She garnered attention statewide by championing the phrase “ entitled to a clean and healthful environment.” And then she held a hearing about degradation of the environment during which the chief witness was Charles Lindberg. Across the state people were heard saying, “You mean THAT Lindberg?”
McDonough was part of the Revenue and Taxation section which compelled him to study other states taxation systems at length. Sterling Ryggs, chair of the Taxation and Revenue group, characterized McDonough after the constitution was approved, as ‘the real brain of the group,” McDonough said more than once that “the right to privacy…”was probably the most important section the convention produced.
Local rsidents Patty Flynn Atwell and Sue Undem Peterson generated most of the research for this tribute and contacted the children of both families and built the diorama which can be used by other groups.
The Montana Historical Society, in the middle of a huge building project, is still able to help efforts to mark the Constitution. Montana Constitution 50 Years is available on MHS TV.
The third segment of that series "Women and the 1972 Constitution" is narrated by Diane Sands, a well-known, activist, termed out state legislator, Circle native, campaign consultant, and, during her latest visit to Glendive, the dinner speaker last Saturday. She led an audience that gave her standing ovations and resounding cheers. The segement will air Thursday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Sands is also the state chairwoman of The American Association of University Women and visited the Glendive Branch Monday.