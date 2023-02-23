Dawson Community College Athletics’ Department is raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls by asking the crowd to wear red for the Sunday, Feb. 26 women’s and men’s basketball games vs. Miles Community College. DCC will also be recognizing their sophomore basketball players. The games will begin at 2 and 4 p.m.

DCC’s Athletic Director Joe Peterson has personally invited Ft. Peck Reservation High School basketball coaches and athletic directors to the games on Sunday. They will receive free admission, along with any of their players who attend. Prior to the women’s game, DCC’s Enrollment team and student ambassadors will also give a campus tour to these individuals, followed by a brief information session.