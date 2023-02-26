• Jory Michael Bright made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Feb. 21. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count theft of property exceeding $5,000 in value, a felony, and one count possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Jan. 6 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brett Patterson and Dillon Cullinan discovered a vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Minot, N.D. parked in front of a residence in Glendive while on patrol. Patterson knocked on the door of the residence and was met by the defendant.