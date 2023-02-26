• Jory Michael Bright made his initial appearance in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger on Feb. 21. He pleaded “not guilty” to one count theft of property exceeding $5,000 in value, a felony, and one count possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on or about Jan. 6 when Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brett Patterson and Dillon Cullinan discovered a vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Minot, N.D. parked in front of a residence in Glendive while on patrol. Patterson knocked on the door of the residence and was met by the defendant.
Bright was asked if he knew anything about the vehicle and he said it had been parked there for about a month since he moved in. When asked where he moved from, Bright said he moved from Minot. Patterson informed Bright he would be impounding the vehicle since it was stolen, to which Bright asked if he could retrieve some belongings his friend had put in it, according to court documents.
When asked if he drove the vehicle to Glendive, Bright said a friend gave it to him. Bright was then taken to the DCSO to fill out a statement regarding the vehicle. He filled out a statement saying that his friend gave him the vehicle and he drove it to Glendive approximately three days after acquiring it. Once he finished filling out the statement, Bright was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the Dawson County Correctional Facility.
On Jan. 7, Patterson spoke with the vehicle’s registered owner and was given permission to search the vehicle. During the search, Patterson located a lock-picking gun and several sets of vehicle and house keys.
The stolen vehicle is valued at approximately $5,200, according to court documents.