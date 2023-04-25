Dawson County High School musician Keaton Shanks performs a song on his saxophone before an adjudicator early Saturday morning. Shanks was accompanied by DCHS Band Director Claire Boes who played along on the piano. Dawson County High School hosted the district music festival on Friday and Saturday, drawing musicians from schools in Baker, Circle Fairview, Lambert, Savage, Sidney, Terry and Wibaux to perform before adjudicators for a chance to move on to perform at the state music festival in Billings on May 5-6. A total of 55 students from DCHS qualified for the state music festival.
Brendan Heidner photo
Mark Brown (Right) takes time to review Dawson County High School singer Cassidy Rau's solo performance on Saturday morning.
