Dorothy Colter

The Dawson College Foundation is proud to announce the Dorothy Colter Educational Scholarship. The scholarship was established by her children Bill Colter, Patti Raisl and Helen Chrest.

Dorothy Waag Colter was born on April 12, 1920 on the family farm in Bloomfield, Montana to Olaf and Rachel (Tilton) Waag. Dorothy attended Steffen School, Dawson County High School and graduated from Richey High School in 1937.