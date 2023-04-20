The Dawson College Foundation is proud to announce the Dorothy Colter Educational Scholarship. The scholarship was established by her children Bill Colter, Patti Raisl and Helen Chrest.
Dorothy Waag Colter was born on April 12, 1920 on the family farm in Bloomfield, Montana to Olaf and Rachel (Tilton) Waag. Dorothy attended Steffen School, Dawson County High School and graduated from Richey High School in 1937.
In 1941, Dorothy graduated from Concordia College with a degree in education. She began her teaching career at Borup, Minnesota. On September 30, 1943, Dorothy and Jim Colter were married in Richey, Montana where Dorothy was teaching at the time.
Dorothy taught in Richey until 1946 while Jim served in the United States Army during World War 11. She taught at Bloomfield School in 1955. In 1960, she returned to teaching at Richey High School where she taught English for 16 years.
In 1976, Dorothy and Jim moved to Sidney and Dorothy became the librarian at the Fairview High School. In 1982, she retired from teaching and became a snowbird with Jim, traveling to Yuma, Ariz. each fall and returning to Sidney in the spring. Dorothy touched many lives through her teaching. Her love of literature was obvious to all her students.
Dorothy enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, baking, canning, and entertaining family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were especially important to her, and she attended as many events of theirs as possible.
She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma and attended the Assembly of God Church in Sidney. In every city Dorothy lived in, she became an integral part of that community.
To learn more about the Dorothy Colter Educational Scholarship contact the Dawson College Foundation and Dennis Harp at 406-377-9425 or dharp@dawson.edu.