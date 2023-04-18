Divas3

Eastern Montana Concert Association is pleased to present the fourth and final concert of our 2022-23 concert season, Divas3.

Divas3 will take the stage at the DCHS auditorium on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Admittance to Divas3 is free if you purchase a season membership for the 2023-24 season. Please see membership fees below.