Eastern Montana Concert Association is pleased to present the fourth and final concert of our 2022-23 concert season, Divas3.
Divas3 will take the stage at the DCHS auditorium on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Admittance to Divas3 is free if you purchase a season membership for the 2023-24 season. Please see membership fees below.
Corporate sponsors are Reynolds Market, Edward Jones, WBI Energy and Glendive Medical Center.
Three powerhouse voices bring you the biggest hits of the greatest divas in pop music history. Spanning four decades of chart topping hits from the 1960s through the 1990s, Divas3 covers hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and many more! Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip, on Broadway and national tours, and the famed tv show American Idol. Together as a group, Divas3 has headlined hotels and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing arts centers across the United States, and luxury cruise ships worldwide. Join Divas3 for an unforgettable evening of glamour, class, personality and “goose bump inducing vocals!”
Eastern Montana Concert Association has presented nationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1940. This all-volunteer organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of Glendive through live performances. As a non-profit organization, EMCA depends solely on memberships and donations to fund the 82-year tradition of offering a wide variety of concerts to the community.
Adult memberships are $60, couples are $120, students are $25 and family memberships are $135. The membership gives ticket holders admittance to all four concerts. Memberships can be purchased on our website: www.glendivecommunityconcerts.org or purchased one hour before the concert begins. You may also purchase a single ticket to this concert for $35. This would admit you to Divas3 only. (Or, purchase a season membership for the 23-24 season and be admitted to Divas3 for free!) Please join our sustaining fund: $25--Donors; $50 — Associates; $100 — Patrons; $250 — Benefactors; $750 — Corporate Sponsors.
Dawson Urban Transit, which is open to the public, will again provide transportation to and from the concerts for a cost of $1 for handicapped and seniors, $2 for students and $3 for the general public. Those interested in using this service can call 377-5024 any time prior to noon on Friday, April 28 to make arrangements for pickup. Normal business hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.