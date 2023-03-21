FFA/ 4-H member of the week is senior class of 2023 Justin Swanson.
He has been a member of the Dawson FFA Chapter for four years. Serving as chapter vice president for the past year and sentinel for two years. Justin loves the Ag Mechanics career development event. Justin is a talented welder who has shown projects under FFA at the Dawson County fair for two years winning many blue ribbons.
He stated that he joined FFA because it sounded like fun. While Justin is active in FFA he is also very involved in student life at DCHS where he does the daily announcements every fourth period, is a member of the choir and band, plays football and is a cheer chucker on the cheer team. Justin’s favorite classes are welding and woods.
Justin has an SAE Placement on the family farm and ranch, Erhart Farms, where he is active in all the daily activities of the cattle and farming operations. He also works in the shop building panels and wind breaks for the family business. Justin will have metal art available for purchase in the March DCHS Artshow.
Justin received his State FFA Degree in 2022, he is one of six Dawson FFA members to date to achieve this honor. This is the highest honor for FFA members at the state level. FFA members can earn degrees as they progress through the phases of their leadership, academic and career skills development in FFA and Ag education. The Greenhand Degree as a first year high school ffa member and Chapter FFA Degree at the high school second to third year member are all earned at the chapter level. State FFA Associations recognize their top members with a State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.
For information about the Dawson County 4-H program contact Gabby Sexton at 406 -377-4277
