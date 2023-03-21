Justin Swanson

FFA/ 4-H member of the week is senior class of 2023 Justin Swanson.

He has been a member of the Dawson FFA Chapter for four years. Serving as chapter vice president for the past year and sentinel for two years. Justin loves the Ag Mechanics career development event. Justin is a talented welder who has shown projects under FFA at the Dawson County fair for two years winning many blue ribbons.