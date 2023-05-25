Employees of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 7 hosted the annual fishing day for middle school students in the greater Glendive area at Hollecker Lake on Thursday.

The field trip every spring brings students together for various activities purposed to teach them about different types of fish, how to fish and fishing safety. Middle school classes from Glendive, Richey, Bloomfield and Wibaux schools, as well as local homeschool students, were in attendance this year.

