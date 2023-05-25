Alden Canen sticks his hand in a bucket of ice water as part of a competitive activity station where students and teachers must grab as many items out of the bucket as they could within a specified amount of time. The activity demonstrates the effect cold water has on a person's fine motor skills.
Montana FWP Region 7 Fisheries Manager Mike Backes talks to a group of middle school students about hypothermia before engaging them in an activity designed to demonstrate the effects ice-cold water can have on a person's body.
Wibaux 7th grade student Bradley Howe (right) leans away from a sturgeon that Mat Rugg, a local fisheries biologist for Montana FWP, holds close for the students to see.
Brendan Heidner photo
Brendan Heidner photo
Trace Chandler carefully casts his fishing line into a field scattered with plastic fish. The activity gave students in attendance an opportunity to practice fishing out of water.
Brendan Heidner photo
Glendive Fisheries Technician for Montana FWP Jordan Pesik holds a fish up as he shows it to one group of middle school students.
Brendan Heidner photo
Brendan Heidner photo
Montana FWP Region 7 Warden Maribeth Ault (Center) talks to a group of students about life jacket safety.
Employees of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 7 hosted the annual fishing day for middle school students in the greater Glendive area at Hollecker Lake on Thursday.
The field trip every spring brings students together for various activities purposed to teach them about different types of fish, how to fish and fishing safety. Middle school classes from Glendive, Richey, Bloomfield and Wibaux schools, as well as local homeschool students, were in attendance this year.
