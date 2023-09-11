Flying Colors Sep 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harrison Cook tries his hand at flying a kite that resembles a dragon. Brendan Heidner photo Gage Gabbert looks toward his brother and friend as his kite flies high above his head. Brendan Heidner photo Jace Gabbert pulls on his kite string as the wind keeps it flying high in the sky. Brendan Heidner photo Harrison Cook (left) flies a dragon kite as his friend Gage Gabbert looks on. Brendan Heidner photo Harrison Cook walks with a kite shaped like a colorful eagle. Brendan Heidner photo Jace Gabbert gathers his kite string. Brendan Heidner photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glendive resident Tyler Gabbert took his two sons, Jace and Gage, and a friend of theirs, Harrison Cook, to the Dawson County Fairgrounds parking lot on Sunday afternoon to fly kites. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Technical Terminology Trending now Glendive City Council questions Mayor Teresea Olson's chief of police termination decision Miss Montana Pre-Teen Volunteer excited to meet new people, experience something new Two file as write-in candidates for city council positions Petitions for recall of six Glendive City Council members circulating Marsh among the railroad towns that once thrived in Eastern Montana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form