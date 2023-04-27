It’s Baaack …”A Chocolicious Evening” hosted by The Gallery.
This year’s event will be Saturday, May 13, from 5-8 p.m., a prelude to Mother’s Day. After its debut in 2010, “Chocolicious” has appeared at The Gallery intermittently over the years, with its last showing in 2017.
“A Chocolicious Evening” will feature two chocolate fountains, milk chocolate and white chocolate, with dipping foods to include but not limited to fruits and nuts, angel food cake, bacon, pretzels and snack items, marshmallows and more. Appetizers and desserts will add to the decadence. Complimentary beverages will be served, with wine and beer available for purchase.
Join us at The Gallery, 109 N. Merrill Ave, and enjoy the delightful food, browse the consigned for sale artwork by area artists, participate in a small silent auction, sign up for a chance to win door prizes, and connect socially with friends and neighbors in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Bring your mothers, grandmothers, friends and yourself to “A Chocolicious Evening."
Tickets for “A Chocolicious Evening” are $18 in advance per person and $20 per person at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Gallery, hours are weekdays from noon-4 p.m., or from The Gallery’s table at the “Give Local” event May 5 at the Moose. Funds raised will be used to support The Gallery and its wishlist of building upgrades. Dawson County Arts Unlimited/The Gallery is a non-profit organization, and is volunteer managed and driven.
Save the date: Saturday, May 13 from 5 – 8 p.m., and join us at The Gallery for “A Chocolicious Evening." Eat dessert first!