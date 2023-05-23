Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $3.35/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.35/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.