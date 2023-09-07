Nathan Marley (left) and Mike McComb (right) play a game of Warhammer 40k, an extremely popular tabletop game. Marley is a local player while McComb comes from Billings each year to help run games during the Gathering.
Zachery Miles (right) with Miles City-based live action role play group Shire of the Crimson Plains helps a young adventurer ready his bow to shoot some orcs. The SCP has become a regular vendor at the Gathering, bringing plenty of opportunity to try out some of their gear in archery and melee combat.
Glendive locals Roman Tuma (left) and his dad Aaron Tuma (right) prepare for a game of Warhammer 40K.
The Gathering of the Gamers returned to Glendive for the sixth year last weekend. The event featured plenty of favored events and activities, as well as new additions. From LARPing events to board game tournaments and plenty of other games and memorabilia, this year’s Gathering was a successful addition to past events.
