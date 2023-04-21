Our town would be pretty dismal if it weren’t for volunteers and the projects they undertake.
Earth week is underway. Everyone can clean up litter visible after the snow is gone. (Hope it’s gone!) Free garbage bags and free landfill dump permits are at the chamber. It’s almost baseball and softball season; we are thankful for all the volunteer coaches and parents getting fields and concession stands ready.
If you want to make a difference, you can support Give Local Day, the once-a-year national and community day of giving to the nonprofits that makes Glendive a great place to live, work and play.
Please support Give Local Glendive May 4 at the Moose from 4-7 p.m. You can enjoy a tender roast beef dinner for $12 prepared by the Moose, musical entertainment and see the projects these organizations have planned for Glendive.
Our goal is to raise $25,000 for the community that day. Some projects like the Methodist Church roof are over $100,000.
Stockman Bank set the stage with $1,500 to be divided among the nonprofits participating. They challenge other businesses to also donate to local causes.
From a handout list, people write the amount by each organization they wish to support, total it and write one check. People can give by credit card May 4 by calling 406-939-7422. From May 4-30 people can give online at yellowstonegives.org. Type Glendive in the search and add a memo to the nonprofit.
All donors at the Moose can enjoy Wilcoxsons ice cream or root beer floats thanks to Cross Petroleum and Cross Country Brewery.
The needs of the nonprofits are diverse. GROW will expand recycling. Frontier Gateway Museum wants a temperature monitor and LED lighting, The Gallery and the EPEC want LED lighting to save 30-40% on power bills. Love Like Justice wants to complete lighting the bridge.
You could help fund the bronze statue of the DCC pirate, the latest statue that Bridger Bronze is adding to the statue trail. Give to recycle bins in Makoshika Park and more senior programs at the Glendive Library. Makoshika Wellness plans for heart exercise equipment and Happy Tails continues to spay and neuter cats.
The GMC Foundation is raising funds for to remodel the outpatient desk for more patient privacy. The cancer fund gives scholarships. DCEDC needs more for crowd barriers. Greater Glendive Community Foundation is adding 4 more blocks of hanging flowerpots and brackets downtown. Consider giving generously to causes you care about on this national give local day.
Besides money, every organization needs volunteers to help make their mission a reality. Would you like to water flower baskets for a week or help at the museum, art gallery, Makoshika or recycling?. Check out Greater Glendive Community Foundation on Facebook and spread the word.